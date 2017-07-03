This video of Salman Khan’s Tubelight co-star Zhu Zhu sharing a cute moment with the late Om Puri will make you miss the actor even more

The makers of Salman Khan’s Tubelight released a behind-the-scenes video titled, Meet Zhu Zhu, since she couldn’t come down to promote the film. However, while everybody spoke about their experience of working with the Chinese beauty, her cute moment with the late Om Puri was what caught our fancy. In the video, she happily gave the late actor a shoulder massage as she lightly punched him. While he thanked her for the massage, Zhu Zhu had a big smile on her face. The main idea behind this video was to introduce the actress but the cute moment shared between Om Puri and her made us rather emotional.

In the video, Kabir Khan and Salman Khan continued talking about what an asset the actress was to the film. They went through a lot of research and even spoke to people from the Chinese industry before finalising on her. Of course, Salman had only good words to describe his co-star. From the video, it’s pretty evident that she was perky and upbeat all the time! Not to forget how she rehearsed each and every line with the director before shooting a scene. Professional and fun at the same time, Zhu Zhu certainly won a lot of hearts on the sets. You can check out the video below…

Due to prior commitments, she was unable to fly down to India. However, the makers held a fun event where they introduced the young artiste of their film, Matin Rey Tangu. Oh boy, was he a delight! He stole Salman’s limelight with his funny antics and embarrassed his father when he revealed that he liked Zhu Zhu! Oh yes, just the way the event was described, it certainly was fun! We did hope to see the actress too. It makes us wonder though, would this be her first and last Bollywood film? Are you curious to know the same? Stay tuned to this space and we’ll make sure to get an update on this!

