Salman Khan’s Tubelight co-star Zhu Zhu will soon come to India to promote the film, confirms Kabir Khan

Salman Khan’s Tubelight is going to be the most talked about Bollywood film this monsoon. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film features Zhu Zhu opposite Salman Khan. “Heroines have always played strong roles in my films. Zhu Zhu plays an important role in the film but we can’t talk about it. Also, she will be coming to India for promotions. But we are yet to chalk out a proper plan,” Kabir told PTI. With films like “PK” and “Dangal” doing good business in China, “Tubelight” makers are also planning to release the film in the country. “China market is different when it comes to releasing Indian films. The film has to be presented to them, they have to like it and then pass it. They have certain guidelines to release a film,” Kabir says. (Also Read: Just 3 shots of Zhu Zhu in Salman Khan’s much-awaited Tubelight Trailer – View Pics)

“Tubelight” is an adaptation of 2015 “Little Boy”, but the “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” director says it has been made according to Indian sensibilities. “Our film is an adaptation of ‘Little Boy’. We have taken the germ of idea and made it according to our sensibilities. We have made it in context of our history.” Tubelight is based against the Indo Chinese war of 1962. Salman Khan plays a bumpkin Laxman Singh Bisht whose brother goes to the war. The film has been shot in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir area. Zhu Zhu is the attraction of the film along with child artiste Matin Rey Tangu. Also starring Sohail Khan, Om Puri, Shah Rukh Khan in cameo, “Tubelight” releases this Eid. (Also Read: No mobile phone for Salman Khan when he takes the stage at Tubelight’s trailer launch – watch video)