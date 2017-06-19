Salman Khan’s Tubelight cut down by 19 minutes, becomes his shortest film of recent time

The original plans of preserving the run time of two hours and 35 minutes for Salman Khan’s Tubelight have now been dropped. The film has been pruned down to two hours 16 minutes after the entire post-production was done. As a source revealed to DNA After Hrs, “Kabir Khan’s films are usually lengthier than the stipulated two hours that the multiplex-viewing audience favours. His last film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was nearly three hours long and worked just fine. Tubelight was edited and readied at a run time of two hours and 35 minutes. But the team decided to slash the film by 19 more minutes just a week before its release.”

This makes Tubelight Salman’s shortest film in recent times. His last release Sultan was two hours, 50 minutes long. Before that, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was two hours, 43 minutes long, and prior to that Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was over three hours long. So, Tubelight is now really unique for Salman Khan. The shorter run time will obviously benefit the film too. There are many people who do not like long films, so two hours 16 minutes is the perfect way to bring in a larger amount of audience. (ALSO READ – After missing its censor screening date the first time, Salman Khan’s Tubelight certified U by CBFC)

We now wonder if this last minute decision to cut down the film by 14 minutes was also the real reason why Tubelight missed its date with the Central Board of Film Certification. We had revealed to you how the makers were given a date to screen their film in front of the board members in order to receive a certification for their movie. However, they missed the date and had to apply for a fresh one. The date was fast tracked keeping in mind the release date and Tubelight received a U rating with one verbal cut. (ALSO READ – Salman Khan’s Tubelight will earn Rs 350 crore at the domestic box office, predicts trade expert)

