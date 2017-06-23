Salman Khan’s Tubelight fails to beat his other Eid releases Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan – here’s how

Salman Khan is synonymous with EID. Since he hit a jackpot with Wanted in 2009, the festival has never failed to reward him. All his movies that have released on this occasion, have been all time blockbusters. In the last few years, Eid and Salman meant tremendous money at the box office. The occupancy percentage of both Bajarangi Bhaijaan and Sultan have been outstanding but Tubelight fell short in attaining the same despite getting 5500 screens. While BB and Sultan opened to nearly 90-100 per cent occupancy, Tubelight could manage only 50 per cent. That’s unlike anything that we have seen in recent times in regards to a Salman Khan film.

We spoke to trade expert, Amul Mohan, Editor of trade weekly Super Cinema, to understand how things are for the film and he said, “I think people are not liking the film. But it’s a Salman Khan film. A handful of critics and industry insiders cannot determine the fate of the film as soon as the few shows are done. At the end of the day, you may dissect it but as of now it looks as if it’s going to have a solid opening. First few shows had 40 per cent occupancy while up north, there was even more than 50 per cent. There is a hype around the film.” (Also read: Tubelight movie review: Salman Khan’s innocent charm uplifts this heartwarming sibling drama)

We gave you a report of how Tubelight is faring at the box office in its initial shows and reports have been underwhelming. While a few places recorded 20-30 per cent occupancy, there were a few theatres that saw 50-60 per cent occupancy. In the last few years, we haven’t seen such an underwhelming response to a Salman Khan film because, for his fans, it is nothing short of a celebration to see his movie at theatres. But the trade circle believes that the film has the potential to pick up in the coming days. Also, it is a solo release and thus doesn’t see any competition. Apart from that, Eid on Monday will only boost ticket sales. So, it doesn’t look bad for Tubelight at all but it goes without saying that the occupancy wasn’t what people were expecting. However, it is a Salman Khan film, which means it still can do much better.