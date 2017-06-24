Salman Khan’s Tubelight fails to beat Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan on day 1, becomes his lowest Eid opener in the past five years

Everyone knows about Salman Khan‘s rendezvous with Eid. Every year, we see the star release a huge blockbuster which is always bigger than his previous. However, this year hasn’t been the same. Tubelight, his latest offering, has managed to collect an impressive amount of Rs 21.15 crore on day 1. But the movie has failed to beat the opening day collections of Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan (his last few Eid releases). This means, Tubelight has become his lowest Eid opener in the last five years.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh pointed out this to us, when he tweeted the detailed collections of his past few Eid releases. He had mentioned, “Salman and Eid – Day 1… 2012: #ETT Rs 32.93 crore. 2014: #Kick Rs 26.40 crore. 2015: #BB Rs 27.25 crore. 2016: #Sultan Rs 36.54 crore. 2017: #Tubelight Rs 21.15 crore.” Though several people will instantly start criticising the movie, let us tell you that the pre-Eid period has also affected Tubelight. All his past Eid releases hit the screen in and around the festival. However, Tubelight has released three days prior to the festivities and hence, a lot of the superstar’s fans have not been able to go and watch the movie yet. As our trade expert – Amul Vikas Mohan (Editor of Super Cinema) explains, “Eid has not kicked in yet, so one entire community is not watching the film, they will watch it on Monday or Tuesday. Right now, in terms of occupancy, it is still the third highest after Baahubali 2 and Raees this year. So it is good.” (ALSO READ – Box office report: Salman Khan’s Tubelight beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, but fails to defeat Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 on day one)

In its lifetime run, Tubelight might be able to give Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan a run for their money. But it does look difficult at the moment. This is because of the fact that Tubelight has not been well received by the critics as well as the audience yet. If the word of mouth publicity does grow, then the movie still has a chance. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest details about Tubelight right here…