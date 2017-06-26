Salman Khan’s Tubelight flickers at the box office, will Eid switch its fortunes?

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight was a film that everybody had high hopes from. While it didn’t generate a great buzz considering the fact that his Eid releases make a lot of noise from the day they are announced, the film was expected to make good money. However, that’s a given with every Salman film. But since the opening day, box office reports of the film have been pretty disappointing. When was the last time you heard of a film starring Salman Khan in it make a meager sum of Rs 21 crore on its opening day? It came as a shocker for everyone. Saturday and Sunday, too, couldn’t help the film’s tally. The three-day opening weekend now adds up to a total of Rs 64.77 crore. Now all eyes are on the collections that the film will clock in on Monday, which is a Eid holiday. Since, it’s a festival and a holiday, theatres are expected to witness more footfalls. Eid collections often turn around the fortunes of a film and if it is any consolation, this day might salvage Salman’s latest release. Now everything rests on Eid.

Before we go ahead, let us tell you how the film fared in the first three days. On Friday, we did report that occupancy levels were far lower than what is expected of a Salman Khan film. Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan almost had 80-90 per cent occupancy, while Tubelight saw only 40 per cent occupancy. That had already given us an inkling about the figures this film might clock in, in the coming days, but the trade was still hopeful that the film might pick up in the evening shows. However, nothing of the sort happened and it earned much lesser than its expected day 1 figures. It was supposed to earn nearly Rs 25 crore on its opening day but all it made was Rs 21 crore. The numbers on the following days weren’t great either. Check out the day wise data right here… (Also read: Tubelight box office collection day 3: Salman Khan’s film registers lowest opening weekend numbers for his films in recent years, collects Rs 64.77 crore)

#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr. Total: ₹ 64.77 cr. India biz… Eid festivities should boost biz today + tomorrow. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2017

Now it’s all on today’s numbers, which will decide what happens to Tubelight at the box office. Almost always, Eid has garnered great numbers. So now, the wait is to see if Eid will bail out the film at the end or not!

What do you think? Will Eid do the trick for Salman Khan’s Tubelight?