Salman Khan’s Tubelight FORCES Raveena Tandon’s Shab to push its release date

You see, nobody messes with a Salman Khan film! So what if Tubelight is faring below expectations? There’s no denying the fact how the film is still dominating the box office with maximum number of screens to its credit. To be precise, the Eid release opened to about 10,000 screens worldwide, by even beating Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 in terms of screen count. So we aren’t surprised why Raveena Tandon’s Shab has voluntarily backed out from releasing today. Yes, director Onir revealed how it was only wise of them to not release the film around Salman’s Tubelight because that in a way will only hamper their box office collections. Also read: Relax Salman Khan fans, Tubelight is NOT a flop and we tell you why

Quoted Onir in interaction with DNA, “We decided to postpone the release as we were not getting enough screens. PVR did not get the time to watch the film and plan a release strategy. They were busy with Tubelight.” Turns out PVR, the multiplex chain that’s distributing the film across the country, backed out of the commitment at the last minute. The film now awaits a new release date.

Talking about the film, Shab is a story about Raina and her romance with aspiring model Afzar which get intruded by passion, desire, ambition and deceit. Raveena plays Afzar’s mentor but her presence in his life isn’t restricted to just that. And then suddenly a French expat called Benoit enters to complicate things further and frames the remaining plot of the film. Talking about her character, Raveena had once told PTI, “I really wanted to do something challenging and fun. I opted for Shab because Onir is a dear friend and the character which I am playing in the film is something which I didn’t do earlier. It’s a role of a diva but has shades of grey in it and in the film I walk through a very thin line between positive and negative. Onir gave me the other role first but I wanted this role because I have not played such a character before. I was more excited to play the negative part.”

While Onir will have to wait a little longer to release Shab, the coast is clear for the big franchise film Transformers 5: The Last Knight, which opens in four languages across India from Thursday itself.