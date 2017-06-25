Salman Khan’s Tubelight has crossed the lifetime box office collections of Raabta, xXx: Return of Xander Cage and these 11 films that released in 2017

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight has started off decently, raking in Rs 42.32 crore at the domestic box office in just 2 days. Though we expected the movie to earn a larger amount of money, this figure ain’t that bad too! In fact, Salman Khan’s Tubelight has already crossed the lifetime collection of nearly 13 big Bollywood and Hollywood movies that have released in 2017 with this box office figure. And this list also included some big name movies like Deepika Padukone‘s xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta, Kangana Ranaut’s Rangoon, Amitabh Bachchan’s Sarkar 3, Shraddha Kapoor’s OK Jaanu and so on. Achieving such a feat in just two days is fantastic to say the least. (ALSO READ – Box office report: Salman Khan’s Tubelight falls behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees on day 2)

For those of you who don’t know, Salman Khan’s Tubelight got off to an impressive start as it earned Rs 21.15 crore on day one (Friday, June 23). With this amazing start, it also become the second highest opener of 2017. However, it did not see any growth on day two (Saturday , June 24), collecting only Rs 21.17 crore. But even though Tubelight might have fallen behind in the box office race for now, we expect it to see a huge growth in the coming few days. (ALSO READ – Box Office Report: Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham outperforms Salman Khan’s Tubelight)

In the meantime, the two-day collection of Rs 42.32 crore has made it possible for the Eid release to overtake the lifetime collections of these 13 films of 2017:

Naam Shabana – Rs 36.76 crore

Logan – Rs 33.03 crore

xXx: Return of Xander Cage – Rs 31.01 crore

Phillauri – Rs 27.10 crore

Raabta – Rs 25.51 crore

Commando 2 – Rs 25.09 crore

OK Jaanu – Rs 23.64 crore

Begum Jaan – Rs 20.68 crore

Rangoon – Rs 20.68 crore

The Ghazi Attack – Rs 20.30 crore

Beauty & the Beast – Rs 17.63 crore

Sarkar 3 – Rs 9.93 crore

Meri Pyaari Bindu – Rs 9.59 crore

What do you guys have to say about this achievement by Salman Khan’s Tubelight? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about the movie right here…