Salman Khan’s Tubelight is all set to become the actor’s highest grossing film ever – read details

Salman Khan has been ruling the box office since the past couple of years. With back-to-back hits like Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Sultan; the superstar has been on a roll. Currently, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 crore) is his highest grossing film ever. However, looks like things are going to change pretty soon. Trade expert, Ramesh Bala, has predicted that his next release, Tubelight, will hit the Rs 350 crore mark in its lifetime run. This would mean that Tubelight will beat Bajrangi Bhaijaan and take over the reign as Salman’s biggest blockbuster ever!

With Salman Khan coming with a film after a gap of one whole year, the buzz and craze for Tubelight is sky high. This will not only help the film get a fantastic opening, but also help it sustain in the long run. Talking about the opening and lifetime collections, trade analyst and industry tracker – Ramesh Bala mentioned on Twitter today, “@BeingSalmanKhan ‘s #Tubelight is expected to take Rs 100+ crore Opening for the 1st weekend and Lifetime Biz of Rs 350+ crore Nett in #India.” (ALSO READ – Salman Khan’s Tubelight beats Baahubali 2 by getting 10000 screens worldwide)

Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie also stars Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu, late Om Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Shah Rukh Khan (cameo). Tubelight is set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Chinese war and shows the adorable relationship of two brothers – Bharat (Sohail) and Laxman (Salman). The latter is a slow learner and is dependent on Bharat for every small thing. However, when Bharat has to leave him to help the army in the war, Laxman is devastated. The war intensifies and suddenly, there is no clarity if Bharat will come back or not. That’s when Laxman embarks on a journey to find his brother. But will he be able to? Well, watch Tubelight in cinemas near you on June 23 to find the answer to this question. In the meantime, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about Tubelight right here…