Salman Khan’s Tubelight is “Fuse-Off”, says Sajid Khan – watch Exclusive video

Sajid Khan is one filmmaker who doesn’t mince words. In his early days he used to host various shows on TV like Ikke Pe Ikka, Kehne Mein Kya Harz Hai etc. In those shows he used to review movies and was known for going all out in bashing those films. Which, he told me, sort of backfired when he decided to become a film director. After receiving a lot of flak for films like Himmatwala and Humshakals, he claims that he has become older, wiser and may be a little shrewder because he has learnt to curb his enthusiasm. So I asked him to give one word review for the following films and this is how he responded:

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Super Hit

Dangal

Women Empowerment

Humshakals

See it…

Tubelight

Fuse-Off

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Haven’t Seen

Baahubali

Maahishmati

Housefull 3

Could’ve been funnier, should’ve been funnier and would’ve been funnier…had I made it.

During the same interview he talked about nepotism and spoke in detail about this whole debate over nepotism. He said that 90 per cent of people were not aware of what nepotism exactly was. According to him, there are many directors and producers who tried to launch their kids but the audience rejected them. So, at the end it is the talent that works. However, he said that while being from a film family gets one easy accessibility, it doesn’t mean that it’ll be easier for them. He stated his own example where he said that despite being from the film industry, and son of a successful filmmaker of the ’50s and the ’60s, Kamran Khan, Sajid and his sister, Farah had nothing to eat. It was their hard work and struggle that led them where they are today. Read the full report here. Also read: Sajid Khan’s EXPLOSIVE stance on nepotism: Imagine what would happen when Shah Rukh Khan’s son debuts in Bollywood? watch exclusive video

