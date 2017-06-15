Salman Khan’s Tubelight misses the CBFC screening date, will the release date get affected?

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight is one of the most anticipated films of the year and while the actor is on a promotional spree, looks like the film is not ready yet! Yes, from what we hear, director Kabir Khan is still editing the film and hence, the final cut was not ready for its appointment with the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie missed the date and so the producers will now have to apply for a fresh date for the censor board to consider it.

As a source from CBFC revealed to DNA After Hrs, “The producers of Tubelight had gotten into the queue for censor certificate before their film was ready thinking they’d be ready in time for the date when the CBFC would view the film. Unfortunately, it did not happen. They missed their appointment with the CBFC. Now, they will return when a fresh date is issued.” (ALSO READ – This is what Shah Rukh Khan will be doing on the release day of Salman Khan’s Tubelight)

If the CBFC does not give a fresh date soon and Tubelight does not get a certificate on time, then the release date might get affected. The movie is scheduled to release on June 23, which means the team has just 8 days to get a certification for the film. While it is a very tight window, we are sure the makers will have planned everything and they will easily meet the release date. It will now be interesting to see if the film gets a U or U/A certificate. (ALSO READ – Right before Tubelight interviews, we EXCLUSIVELY caught Salman Khan crooning ’80s tracks – Watch video)

For those of you who don’t know, Tubelight is based on the relationship of two brothers (Salman and Sohail) with a backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Chinese war. When the war breaks out, Sohail has to leave his brother (Salman) and enlist in the army. When the situation worsens and there is no certainty if Sohail will come back or not, Salman embarks on a journey to get his brother back home. Will he succeed? Watch Tubelight in cinemas near you on June 23 to know more about this…