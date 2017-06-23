Salman Khan’s Tubelight occupancy was less than expectation on day one, but there is nothing to worry about – here’s why

We revealed to you earlier in the day how Salman Khan‘s Tubelight has opened to a decent occupancy of 40-50 per cent at the domestic box office. Though we expected the movie to open even better, maybe with an occupancy of 80-90 per cent, Tubelight failed to do so. However, trade expert, Amul Vikas Mohan (Editor of Super Cinema), still feels the movie has started off very well and the makers of Salman Khan’s Tubelight have nothing to worry about the low opening occupancy. Talking about the start, Amul mentioned, “According to me, Tubelight has opened decently, especially in the North. Across India, in the morning shows till 12 pm, the occupancy was around 40 per cent, which is a good number.”

Amul further added how the makers of Salman Khan’s Tubelight have nothing to worry about as there are quite a few factors for the slow start that the movie has got. He added, “Eid has not kicked in yet, so one entire community is not watching the film, they will watch it on Monday or Tuesday. Right now, in terms of occupancy, it is still the third highest after Baahubali 2 and Raees this year. So it is good. The other two films had a slight advantage too. Baahubali 2 was this major sequel that was coming up and Raees had Kaabil in front if it, so the buzz was high. Tubelight has come out alone and we have just seen the occupancy of the initial shows. By the end of the day, the number could be very high and we might be having a different conversation. So yeah, Tubelight has been affected because it is Pre-Eid. It also does not have that much action, so the audience is also limited. Yes, the other Salman Khan Eid releases like Kick or Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened better, but as I said Tubelight has opened very well in the North. The occupancy has been more than 55 per cent in the North, which is very good.”

In fact, even with such a slow start, Tubelight will have a phenomenal first weekend. As Amul explained, “Right now, on paper, Tubelight can earn anywhere between Rs 20-25 crore. It can go on to earn Rs 27 crore on day 2 and Rs 28-30 crore on day 3. By that calculation, Tubelight will earn Rs 80-85 crore over the first weekend, which would be phenomenal. Obviously people want to see these kind of films. There is hype for the film, so it will do well. It is also a film for the families and they generally go to see movies in the evening, so wait, we will see a growth. If Eid is now on Tuesday, then we will see a dip on Monday because it is a working Monday. On Tuesday, we will see a spike again. So it will be interesting to see how the movie fares at the box office.” (ALSO READ – Tubelight movie review: Salman Khan’s innocent charm uplifts this heartwarming sibling drama)

So looks like the next few days will be crucial for the movie. Anyway, if you have seen Tubelight, share with us your thoughts about the movie in the comments section below! Also, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about the movie right here…