Salman Khan’s Tubelight, Shah Rukh Khan’s Eid celebrations, Aamir Khan’s Dangal – meet the top 5 news makers of the week

This week in Bollywood was unlike any other in recent times. Trust me when I say that as this was the first time in recent years that a Salman Khan starrer failed to set the box office on fire. This was the first time in recent years that a Bollywood film grossed Rs 2000 crore worldwide. This was the first time in recent years that Shah Rukh Khan produced a film that featured

Salman Khan’s Tubelight underperformed at the Box Office

Unexpectedly, Salman Khan’s Tubelight is flickering at the box office. Talking about how the film has gone downhill post Eid, trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned about the detailed collections of Tubelight. He tweeted, “#Tubelight has been rejected. Post Eid festivities, the biz went downhill [especially on Wed and Thu]. Day-wise data follows. #Tubelight Fri Rs 21.15 crore, Sat Rs 21.17 crore, Sun Rs 22.45 crore, Mon Rs 19.09 crore [Eid], Tue Rs 12 crore, Wed Rs 6.50 crore, Thu Rs 4.50 crore. Total: Rs 106.86 crore. India biz.”

Akshay Kumar to play an alien in Rajinikanth’s 2.0

Akshay’s character has caught everyone’s attention because his role is not that of an ordinary antagonist. We saw a glimpse of his terrifying look in the first poster. Many reports claim, he will transform into a crow in this movie because one of his experiments goes horribly wrong. But contrary to reports, he is NOT transforming into a crow. A source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to us that Akshay Kumar will be playing an alien creature and NOT a crow! That probably explains 2.0’s tagline – The world is not only for humans. Crow or not, we are very excited about Akshay Kumar’s character in 2.0. Also read: Akshay Kumar reveals his look for Reema Kagti’s Gold and it’s pure vintage

Aamir Khan’s Dangal enters Rs 2000 crore club

Aamir Khan‘s Dangal has literally won the world. No kidding, the film has become the first Indian film in the history to earn Rs 2000 crore ($307 million) worldwide. According to a report by Forbes, on its 53rd day, Dangal made Rs 2.5 crore ($390,000) at the China box office taking it’s total to Rs 2000 crore. While actors are still finding it difficult to top Rs 200 crore domestically, and Rs 800 crore worldwide, Aamir Khan went and started Rs 2000 crore club, something which was unheard off until he did it.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Eid celebration and talks about Suhana

Few days ago a video had gone viral, where Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana was seen surrounded by paparazzi. It was clear that she was bit uncomfortable with the media around. So during Eid celebrations, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about her debut and that’s when he decided to address this issue as well. He said, “Going out publicly doesn’t mean you have to become actors. I request people that children won’t be able to handle the media just because they go out publicly. They have to finish graduation.”

Talking about it further, SRK added, “Just because Suhana is out doesn’t mean she wants to be an actress. She will have to study to be an actress.” Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s omission from Oscars’ invitee list is baffling, but did the Academy issue any statement defending themselves?

Launch of much awaited Shah Rukh Khan’s Ittefaq remake posters

Ittefaq starring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda had released in 1969 and was directed by none other than Yash Chopra. And now we have the first character posters of its remake starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna. Sidharth can be seen in hand-cuffs with a grim expression on his face, Sonakshi seems to be looking for something with fear in her eyes and Akshaye Khanna is ready to interrogate the s**t out of someone. It is really nice to see Khanna back on screen. He is a good actor but it’s been a long time since we saw him on the big screen. It began with Dishoom and after Mom, he will now be seen in Itefaq. Check out the three posters here.