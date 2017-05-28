Salman Khan’s Tubelight trailer launch, release of Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic – meet the top 5 newsmakers of the week

The week in Bollywood was like a quintessential masala Bollywood entertainer – it had emotion in the form of the release of Sachin Tendulkar’s docu-drama, action over the whole Paresh Rawal Twitter controversy, drama in Salman Khan’s Tubelight trailer, masala in Karan Johar’s star studded b’day bash and a bitter-sweet ending in critics trashing Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch but praising her performance.

Meet the top five newsmakers of the week:

Release of Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Sachin Tendulkar is a God to many and when his biographical docudrama hit the silver screens, it was bound to get good traction. And that’s what happened. Sachin’s film got all round critical appreciation. In fact our in-house BollywoodLife.com film critic, Sreeju Sudhakaran gave it an excellent 4.5 stars and said, “Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a movie strictly for cricket fans. But then that’s the entire country, including yours truly. At the end of the movie, a fellow journalist told me ‘This is the happiest I have seen you after any movie.’ It’s true because I just watched a good piece of cinema where I became a cricket fan once again, and had relived my childhood. This is easily the best movie on cricket, and whether you are a Sachin fan or not, you will find tears flowing through the sides of your cheeks at the end of the film. Sachin: A Billion Dreams is highly recommended. Just make sure you cheer with the rest of the audience …Sachin…Sachin…!”

Karan Johar’s Birthday Bash

Karan Johar celebrated his 45th birthday in the presence of who’s who of Bollywood. It saw the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Tabu, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Katrina Kaif etc. Also read: [INSIDE PICS] Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s candid clicks from Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Brickbats to Baywatch but bouquets to Priyanka Chopra

The action comedy has not impressed the critics much, with many reviews slamming the film for its lackluster writing. But, one thing to be noted is that a majority of the critics have felt that Priyanka Chopra has been underused in the film. It doesn’t happen often that a big-budget movie gets a female villain. And seems like Baywatch fails to make the best of that rare opportunity. Clearly western media sees great potential in Priyanka as they have praised the actress for her performance.

Collider described Priyanka Chopra as the real standout in Baywatch. “I’ve never seen her TV series Quantico, but she owns the film every second she’s on screen. Victoria isn’t a particularly memorable villain on the page, but Chopra is commanding, and when she gets called an aspiring Bond villain, it made me want her to be the villain in the next Bond movie. If there’s one good thing that can come from the wreckage of this movie, it’s for Chopra’s career in Hollywood films to take off,” they wrote. Also read: Baywatch movie review: Critics wanted to see more of Priyanka Chopra in this action comedy

Tubelight trailer launch

Salman Khan’s much awaited trailer of Tubelight was released and immediately got love from fans and followers. The trailer shows glimpses of late actor Om Puri and listening to his voice will make you miss him real bad. I mean, you wouldn’t actually want to believe that he is no more. Another highlight in the trailer is Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance. He is seen only for a millisecond but his appearance would hardly go unnoticed. All in all, the trailer of Tubelight has managed to live up to our expectations. It has all the elements that have got us excited for the film.

Paresh Rawal’s Twitter brawl

Paresh Rawal posted a tweet saying, “Instead of tying stone pelter on the army jeep tie Arundhati Roy,” referring to the incident in Kashmir where a man was used as a shield by security personnel to prevent a mob from attacking them. The tweet that started it all was nowhere to be found. It was assumed that he had deleted it but he told Mumbai Mirror, “They (Twitter) said you delete your tweet and we will activate your account. But there is no way I am going to delete the tweet. No, I haven’t deleted the tweet.” When he was asked about his Twitter account and if it’s active, he said, “It’s active, but it’s blocked kind of a thing. The moment I delete the tweet it’ll be active.” He also claimed that he received an SMS from “somebody, who said Twitter head of India is some guy who doesn’t have any sympathetic view about India. I don’t know whether that is right or wrong.” Also read: Twitter India finally reacts to Paresh Rawal-Abhijeet-Arundhati Roy controversy

However Twitter India said, “According to Mumbai Mirror, Twitter India released a statement in which they said, “We want people to feel safe expressing diverse opinions and beliefs but we draw the line when it comes to behaviour that crosses the line into abuse, including behaviour designed to consciously harass, intimidate, or silence another person’s voice.” Having said that Twitter India also stated that this is not the last time, in future as well, if they find someone violating their policies, they would “not shy away” from suspending anyone’s account. When asked specifically about Paresh Rawal’s tweet, Twitter India declined to comment “on individual accounts”.