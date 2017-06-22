Salman Khan’s Tubelight Vs Allu Arjun’s DJ: Whose side are you on this EID?

With EID around the corner, there’s not only sumptuous food to look forward to but also great movies. This time, there’s not one but two movies to look forward to this season! One is Bollywood movie, while the other is a Tollywood movie. Interestingly, both feature superstars! When both appear on screen, you can’t help but hoot and clap! They boast of a huge, fiercely loyal fan base. This time, they are going to battle it out at the BO, as both mvoies are set for a garnd release tomorrow. We are talking about Salman Khan’s Tubelight and Allu Arjun’s DJ. With two highly anticipated movies releasing tomorrow, our question to you is – Whose side are you on this EID? Here’s looking at both films in detail:

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight – Salman Khan is reuniting with Kabir Khan for the third time with Tubelight. The story revolves around two brothers – Bharat and Laxman. Laxman set against the backdrop of Indo-China. Laxman who is always dependent on his brother finds himself in despair when Bharat leaves for the war. As the war escalates, it becomes more and more unsure whether Bharat would return. That’s when Laxman sets off on journey to look for the most important person in his life. The big question is – will he find what he is looking for? The film stars Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu and the late Om Puri. The other highlight is Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo. Salman Khan was last seen in Sultan that went to become a whopping hit at the BO. He also received glowing reviews for his role of a wrestler. No wonder, expectations aorund Sultan are sky high. EID has always belonged to Salman. Will we witness history again? Also Read: Rs 1250 crore! That’s how much Salman Khan’s Eid releases have earned for Bollywood

Allu Arjun’s DJ – This is Allu Arjun‘s first film with Hrish Shankar. DJ stars Pooja Hegde. It so happens, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde are also teaming up for the first time. Allu Arjun plays a traditional Brahmin caterer but this avatar is all farce because this innocent looking caterer is actually a stylish, hi-fi Spy. From the looks of the trailer, this movie is not just going your typical romantic movie, get ready for some action packed sequences too. Pooja Hegde-Allu Arjun’s chemistry is a major talking point among fans. In a LIVE interaction, Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde’s camaraderie was a delight to watch. It has effortlessly transcended on screen as well. Music by Devi Sri Prasad has been given a thumbs up. Each of the promos, trailers have been received well. The expectations aorund DJ are sky-high at this point especially because Allu Arjun’s last release was Sarrainodu that was major a box office success. So, will Allu Arjun’s winning streak continue with DJ?

Two completely different movies form two different industries are all set to battle it out! So, whose side are you on? Salman Khan or Allu Arjun? You can VOTE and tell us too. Can’t wait to know who you are rooting for!