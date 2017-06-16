Salman Khan’s Tubelight will earn Rs 350 crore at the domestic box office, predicts trade expert

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight is all set to hit the screens next Friday (June 23), but even before the release week, the fan frenzy is something to watch out for! Every year on Eid, Salman has a big release and this time around it is Tubelight. With the actor coming back with a film after one whole year, we are sure that everyone is very eager to see the superstar on the silver screen once again. So obviously, the film will start off on a fantastic note at the box office. But will it sustain? Popular trade analyst and industry tracker – Ramesh Bala just predicted that film is going to have a fantastic run at the box office and end up with a lifetime collection of Rs 350 crore.

The trade expert mentioned how Tubelight will open with an impressive first weekend collection of Rs 100 crore and go on to collect Rs 350 crore at the box office in its lifetime run. As Ramesh revealed on Twitter, “@BeingSalmanKhan’s #Tubelight is expected to take Rs 100+ crore Opening for the first weekend and Lifetime Biz of Rs 350+ crore Nett in #India.” With that, Tubelight will become Salman Khan’s highest grossing films ever. However, if it will be able to compete with Aamir Khan’s Dangal or not is something we will have to wait and watch! (ALSO READ – Tubelight first dialogue promo: Salman Khan unleashes his notorious side and it’s both cute and funny at the same time)

For those of you who don’t know, Tubelight is about the 1962 Indo-Chinese war. It shows the cute and innocent relationship of Bharat (Sohail Khan) with his slow learning brother, Laxman (Salman Khan). Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also features Zhu Zhu, Om Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest updates about Tubelight right here…