Salman Khan’s Tubelight will not release in Pakistan on June 23; release in China also doubtful

Salman Khan’s Tubelight is said to get one of the widest releases for a Hindi movie. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Tubelight is getting 5550 plus screens, which is more than what Dangal and Sultan have got. But it is not exactly the widest, since it failed to beat Salman Khan’s other movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which had released in 5600 plus screens worldwide. However, Tubelight’s release is marred by the fact that the movie is not releasing in Pakistan, where Salman Khan has a lot of fans. Taran Adarsh confirmed this in his tweet, where he said ‘#Tubelight *not* releasing in Pakistan tomorrow… No clarity on China release too… Overseas release restricted to traditional markets.’. It is strange to understand why Pakistan has an issue with Tubelight, since the plot of the movie has nothing to do with our not so friendly neighbour.

The other issue with China is quite understandable since the background of the movie is about the 1962 Indo-China war, and the Chinese are pretty sensitive about this subject. But from what I know about the plot of Tubelight, based on the Hollywood movie Little Boy, is actually less about war and more about how we need peace in these times. Perhaps, like Dangal, the makers of Tubelight could get a deferred release in the country after the proper release. It is interesting to note that Chinese actress Zhu Zhu also has an important role in the movie.

Tubelight is directed by Kabir Khan, who has given two superhits with Salman Khan in Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Sohail Khan plays an important role in the movie along with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and the late Om Puri. Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo to play in the movie. The movie is scheduled to release worldwide (except, of course, for Pakistan and China) on June 23.