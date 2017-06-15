Salman Khan’s war comment was actually all about peace – watch video

All this while Salman Khan has tried his best to stay away from controversy but now, something that he said recently, may have got him in trouble again. Recently during the promotions of his film Tubelight, Salman went on to make a comment on war. At the promotional event, Salman said, “People who order war should be asked to go to war themselves. Take this gun and go to war. (They will realise it) and it will get over in a day. They will tremble and shake and they will eventually take the route of dialogues and discussions.” (ALSO READ: Salman Khan: I think those who order war should be sent to the war front, given guns and asked to fight first)

Now, since we say that each one is entitled to their own opinion, this was Salman’s opinion of war. However, this comment of the actor has received a lot of flak from a lot of politicians out there. Times Now carried a debate regarding the same where Major Gen (Retd) GD Bakshi strongly condemned these statements made by Salman. He said, “We need to ask how do we stop the killings. We’ve been doing nothing but peace talks and peace talks. Would Salman care to give this statement to the parents who lost their children in proxy war? Life of each Indian citizen is important. If an Indian dies, that blood is precious.”



Simi Chandok, editor of a leading channel said, “Why is Salman unable to talk peace with people from across border? Why talk to Indians only? This time Salman has made a sensible statement, but who’s controlling the clock of his heart?”. RSN Singh, Defence Analyst added, “There is war of choice, need and war of deniability. Don’t underestimate the patriotism and nationalism of Indians.” (ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s comment on war sparks outrage among politicos – read their comments)

Salman made this statement at a promotional event of his next film, Tubelight, which is based on the Indo – China war of 1962. What’s your take on Salman Khan’s comments? Do you stand by it? Vote now and tell us!