Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai beats Shah Rukh’s Raees to become the highest opening weekend grosser for a Hindi film in 2017

Salman Khan‘s Tiger Zinda Hai is already creating milestones. It’s all of three day old at the box office and the amount of money it has earned will put many to shame. To be honest, Tiger Zinda Hai was supposed to make that kind of money. It is a perfect festival movie complete with action, romance and above all, Bhaijaan! If you want to argue that his last film Tubelight was a dampener, always remember that it too earned Rs 100 crore and more. TZH will make everyone really happy. Trade is already predicting how much it should earn in the lifetime but before that happens, it has slyly beaten a record that Raees held till now. If we don’t consider Baahubali 2 in this list since it was a dubbed Hindi film, Shah Rukh Khan’s gangster drama had claimed the highest spot in the opening weekend tally so far. But with Tiger Zinda Hai’s Rs 114.93 crore, it stands defeated!

Raees which released on January 25 this year, had earned Rs 93.24 crore and that too after a five day weekend. Of course, it didn’t enjoy 4600 screen space because it had clashed with Hrithik Roshan‘s Kaabil. But it had five days to work on to make a massive total. But it failed to do so. TZH managed to do that in just three days. That’s an incredible achievement. The kind of numbers it did in first three days is simply majestic. Friday was a non holiday and so, it was expected to earn slightly lesser. But Saturday and Sunday compensated for that heavily. Sunday is by far the best numbers that Hindi filmdom has seen till now.

Salman Khan’s film released during Christmas. In fact, that’s the best time to release a film much more than Diwali because it comes with an extended holiday. There’s holiday on Christmas followed by a long New Year’s Eve festivities. That means more holidays and more number crunching. Hence, Tiger Zinda Hai might just end its first week on a number which will be close to Rs 200 crore, if not more.