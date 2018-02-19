“Salute”, Sumeet Raghavan tweets after Mumbai Police nabs the man accused by his wife of obscenity

Earlier in the day popular TV actor Sumeet Raghavan brought to everyone’s attention an appalling incident that his wife had to face. In a tweet he revealed that a man masturbated in front of his wife, Chinmayee Surve, and fled from the scene before she could slap him. But she was able to take note of the last four digits of the number plate and the coupled lodged a FIR. Well, kudos to Mumbai police that they have already nabbed the accused. In another tweet, Sumeet has revealed that the police was able to do their job in “two hours flat”. Now, this is the kind of good news we need to end an otherwise mundane day with.

“After lodging the F.I.R at 4.15pm,the cops have nabbed the bastard in 2 hrs flat.. Hats off @MumbaiPolice gratitude and respect. #VileParlePoliceStation and the concerned officers #Salute ♥ God forbid if at all such things happen,please go to the cops. Don’t suffer. Speak up.” the actor wrote in his tweet. We hope other cases of similar nature are met with the same speed of action as well.

The incident narrated by Sumeet had left the Twitterati infuriated. Many extended their caring and supportive words to the actor. Some lashed out and wished the worst for the man accused of the crime. The latest tweet by Sumeet has also triggered a tsunami of positive vibes. One Twitter user replied to him, “I adore you as an actor, my respect for you and especially for your wife has increased manyfolds for taking action and not letting the matter go.”. Many users have applauded Sumeet and his wife for not letting the matter go and taking the right course of action. ALSO READ: Sumeet Raghavan seeks Mumbai Police’s help against an unidentified man who masturbated in front of his wife and fled

Now we hope that the crime is proved and the man gets punished for the obscenity. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in comments below!