Samantha Akkineni in talks for SS Rajamouli’s film with Ram Charan and Jr NTR?

After the success of the Baahubali series, everyone is waiting for SS Rajamouli’s next film. The two heroes finalised for the project are Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The filmmaker is now on the hunt for his leading ladies. There were talks that he was looking at an Bollywood actress but now reports suggest that Telugu film industry’s top heroine Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in talks with the maker. She has worked with this team before so there is already a great equation in place. Samantha worked with the maker in Eega, which was a huge hit. The film is produced by Danayya. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu; Naga Chaitanya to star in a film together for the first time after marriage?)

Buzz is that she will be paired with Ram Charan in the film. She is a part of the actor’s upcoming release Rangasthalam, where she plays a village belle, Rama Lakshmi. Everyone is liking their pairing in the film. Other actresses like Raashi Khanna and Rakul Preet Singh are also in the reckoning. The film will start rolling by August. As per reports, Ram Charan had a long consultation with his father megastar Chiranjeevi who told him to take on the project as he feels multi-starrers help an actor as a performer. Junior NTR is another top hero who wowed one and all in Jai Lava Kusa. (Also Read: Ajith-Nayanthara, Shriya Saran, Samantha Ruth Prabhu – meet the top 5 newsmakers of the week)

Ram Charan is committed to a film with Boyapati Srinu, which should be over in some time. Junior NTR is now working with Trivikram Srinivas for an action entertainer that has him in a never seen before avatar. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…