Samantha Prabhu shares a cozy pic with bae Naga Chaitanya but her caption is even more romantic!

If love could have another name, it would have two names – Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya! This hugely popular Tollywood couple defines love in the cutest way possible and we can never get enough of their moments together. They are one of those rare couples who off screen moments are loved as much as their on screen! Only last night, Samantha shared another cute moment with her fiancee – Naga Chaitanya. We don’t know what to gush about more – the pic or the caption! It seems that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to leave for a film sceudle and she’s looking for excuses to stay back. The caption reads –samantharuthprabhuofflBefore I have to leave for a long schedule Me: Give me three reasons why I should go ? I think I am going to be sick . Will my flight take off? Weather forecast says rain . Please don’t make me go#dramaqueen#chaylove #separationanxiety. They are awww’ adorable aren’t they? They give you a reason every now and then to fall in love with them! Their love story is all kinds of perfect. Another reason why Sam-Chay are the most talked about couple nowadays is because these friends turned soulmates are getting married this year! Also Read: Naga Chaitanya- Samantha Ruth Prabhu will tie the knot on October 6, confirms the groom

In a recent interaction Naga Chaitanya even announced the date – October 6! Some reports stated that the couple was to have a destination wedding but now it seems the couple will have a grand function in Hyderabad itself. Fans are super excited! They got engaged in a beautiful ceremony on 29th January in the presence of close relatives and family. Their engagement ceremony was right out fo a scene from their first film – Ye Maaye Chesave.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has multiple projects in hand – there’s her film with Ram Charan, another opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be part of the Savithri biopic and play an important role in Vijay 61. Just today, another film with Sivakarthikeyan was announced. As for Naga Chaitanya he’s reveling in the success of his most recent film – Ranrandoi Veduka Chuddam.