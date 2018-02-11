Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Naga Chaitanya to star in a film together for the first time after marriage?

One of the most loved on- screen and off screen couple down south is undoubtedly Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Fans fell in love with this adorable duo when they first got together in Ye Maaye Chesave in 2010. Fans were also gushing over them in Manam. After relishing their on-screen chemistry, fans were ecstatic to know they were dating for real! Ever since Chay-sam have been wanting them to team up for a film. Rumours were doing the rounds that the two would come together for the remake of 2 states. but Chaitanay himself rubbished those rumours and clarified that they were approached for the movie. But from the looks of it, it’s finally happening!

As per reports on Deccan Chronicle, Shiva Nirvana who directed Ninnu Kori met with Chaitanay to narrate a script. The actor reportedly was impressed with the idea and felt that it might come to life if Samantha came on board. It all depends on the script, stated the report. if these come together it will be their first film after marriage! It will be doubly special! We can’t wait for the official announcement!

In other news, Samantha has several releases lined up – Irumbu Thirai opposite Vishal, Rangasthalam opposite Ram Charan and Mahanti starring Keerthy Suresh. She has two other movies, one with Vijay Sethupathi and another with Siva Karthikeyan. Whoever said actresses don’t work after marriage hasn’t seen Samantha’s lineup! As for Naga Chaitanya he is currently shooting for Savyasachi . The movie also stars R Madhavan.

The two tied the knot in October 2017 in a grand ceremony where they got married two ways – Traditional wedding followed by a church wedding. Fans also got a chance to enjoy the wedding as photos were shared from the event across social media platforms. It was a fairytale come true for Sam-Chay fans.