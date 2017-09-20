Even Naga Chaitanya won’t be able to handle Samantha Ruth Prabhu in this gorgeous wedding lehenga

Only two weeks to go for one of the biggest events of 2017 – Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Naga Chaitanya‘s wedding. Fans have been waiting for this day ever since their dreamy engagement on 29th January. The couple that got married on screen in Ye Maaye Chesave and played a couple in Manam is all set to tie the knot for real! This is the kind of Reel-to-real story we love. To add further to this excitement, Samantha sprung a lovely surprise on Instagram. She has gone ahead and revealed a look from the grand wedding for all her fans to see. The lehenga 2.-0 as called by her has been designed by Kresha Bajaj. We can’t take our eyes off the stunning lehenga that has cast a spell on us with its beautiful embroidery and its delicate embellishments. She has teamed this gorgeous lehenga with a heavy yet elegant neck piece that only adds to the perfect picture. It’s no surprise really because time and again, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has proved that she is quite the fashionista down south. Her chic style statements at all events have had us going gaga over the actress. She manages to make even Handloom look relevant, sexy and chic! Also Read: Girls, take notes! Here’s how Samatha Ruth Prabhu convinced Naga Chaitanya to make their relationship official

Earlier this year in Jan 2017, her engagement saree by Kresha Bajaj became a topic of discussion. Samanatha managed to weave her love story quite literally into the sari. All her precious memories with Naga Chaitanya and the family were also made part of the saree. The saree was teamed with an off shoulder white blouse. Needless to say, the actress looked stunning!

The wedding will be a three day event in goa starting from October 6. There will be a Catholic wedding followed by a traditional Indian wedding. While Kresha Bejaj is designing her gown, she will be wearing an heirloom sari that was once worn by Naga Chaitanya’s grandmother. The three day event will be followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad. We can’t wait!

The couple however will get back to work commitments almost immediately after the wedding.