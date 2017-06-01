Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s holiday pictures will make you crave for a vacation

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a mini vacation and if her pictures are anything to go by, she’s having a blissful time. And for what it looks like she’s gone on a solo trip! Isn’t that super cool? The actress was in the news lately for her engagement with Naga Chaitanya is giving us some serious vacay goals! In these pictures she’s seen sometimes chilling by the poolside or maybe in the hotel lobby. Samantha’s vacation pictures are sure to make you crave a holiday and head on one ASAP! Check out her pictures right here. (ALSO READ: Hey Samantha Ruth Prabhu, fans want to see you romance Dulquer Salmaan in your next)

The view is breathtakingly beautiful!

❤️🌂🌧🌧🌊☔️

That pretty much sums up our workout sessions every day!

How I work out on holidays 🤓🍔🍰 #thuglife #nappinginthering

Oh Samantha, you beauty!

If peace were a place 🌼🌼🌼

#neverwannaleave #love #travel #myhappyplace❤



On the work front, Samantha has got too much on her plate for now. She is currently working on her next with Ram Charan directed by Sukumar, a rom-com project directed by Thiagarajan, her debut in horror with Raja Gari Gadhi 2 opposite her to-be father-in-law Nagarjuna and a few other projects too. Amidst all this, she has managed to take time out and go on a vacation which is great! Don’t you think we all deserve a break every once in a while?

Samantha is going to be tying the knot soon this year in October with Naga Chaitanya. The groom himself confirmed the news in a media interaction saying, “We will announce the full details once everything is finalised. But the marriage will take place in October as per our traditions and her family traditions.”