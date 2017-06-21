Sana Khan takes us through her closet and it’s a sparkling one – watch video!

Like most girls, Sana Khan is also a shopaholic. The lady shops whenever and wherever she can. However, there are a few favourites that does not mind mixing and matching to get a different look. She is very fond of dresses and shorts in this weather. Whether it is solid colours or prints, she loves bling. Sana is very fond of monochrome and that look defines her home as well. She has built a couple of big closets in her bedroom with a big dressing table. Sana’s room is like a dream space for any makeup or fashion lover. (Also Read: Sana Khan shares makeup tips with Bollywood Life – watch video!)

Sana took us through her closet and showed off her favorite dresses. From a lovely floral frock to a bling jumpsuit, she likes a bit of sparkle in her clothes. The hottie has toned legs and loves to flaunt them in shorts. From lacy shorts to denim ones, she has quite a few of them. She also loves shirt dresses, which she teams over shorts. Comfort is a key for her, when it comes to clothes. However, she loves heels and can tread around in them with ease. Sana is also very fond of sunglasses and owns around 25 pairs..Check out the video below..

