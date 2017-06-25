Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal DECLARED Nach Baliye 8 winners by fans

Fans feel that Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal should be declared as the Nach baliye 8 winners. We had conducted a poll last week asking fans to vote for their favourite finalist and Mohit – Sanaya won by maximum votes. Well, Sanaya fans have been on their toes and fingers to make sure that the couple is winning everywhere. They are aggressively voting for the couple and ensuring they win every poll everywhere. Let’s not even get started on their social media war with Divyanka Tripathi fans. Now that the actual winners of the dance reality show will be declared today, we have our fingers crossed.

Mohit and Sanaya’s performance at the grand finale yesterday was one emotional one. Mohit prepared a cute little video for his wife expressing how much he loves her and how he feels he could have been a better person for her. He even promised that though he is a little late, he will buy a house for them. It was a very touching moment and Sanaya broke down after watching the video. Well, who wouldn’t? Mohit and Sanaya are total couple goals and the two have been delivering mind-blowing performances in the show, even though Mohit is not a dancer. (ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 8 Grand Finale: A look at Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal’s wonderful journey – Watch Videos)

But we kind of expecting MoNaya to win the poll, courtesy Sanaya’s huge fan base who loves her a lot. Their journey has not been a smooth one but they’ve definitely grown fonder of each other towards the end. They are known for experimenting with new dance styles and concepts every weekend. All of their performances, be it spooky or one with a social message, have been out of the box and simply awesome. Even though fans of the other contestants spread rumours about Sanaya signing a deal with the channel to make them the winners and a lot more, the actress has managed to win our poll.

You guys stay hooked with us for more updates on Nach Baliye 8 and for LIVE updates of the grand finale! And tell us what you feel about the poll results in the comments below.