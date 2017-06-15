Sanaya Irani fans storm up a controversy against Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 makers and it’s NOT FAIR!

Yesterday, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 was launched with great fanfare at Film City in Mumbai. There are zillion reasons why the show is a talked about it. It is a second season of a hugely successful serial that was also made in other languages. It is a Gul Khan production; in fact her third show on Star Plus and of course, the comeback of one of TV’s sexiest men, Barun Sobti. However, the entire hype around this show has been around one topic – Why is Khushi aka Sanaya Irani not a part of the show? While we agree that Sanaya’s fans have a lot of sentiments around Khushi, here’s why a bit of the negative backlash against the producers/co-stars (read Shivani Tomar) is kind of rude and unjustified. (Also Read: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 producer Gul Khan OPENS up on how she dealt with the hate mail from Sanaya Irani’s fans)

The normal consensus is that Gul Khan should have made another show with Barun and Shivani and not IPKKND 3. We know there are emotions attached to the name but when a show comes with a new season, it has fresh characters. All the hit shows in the West have new casting/added characters in every new season. Even in India, take a look at Naagin. The pair of Shivanya (Mouni Roy) and Ritik (Arjun Bijlani) was adored by fans but the makers brought in a new male lead in season two in form of Karanvir Bohra. The show is a success nevertheless topping TRPs every year. (Also Read: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 producer reveals why she chose Shivani Tomar over Sanaya Irani)

Moreover, people have been quick to dismiss Shivani as a non-actress and not suitable for Barun. It is understandable if people criticise after watching a few episodes but this kind of dismissal is a little rude. We know that Shivani has not had much luck recently but it is all about chances. And to think of it, Sanaya has immense experience as an actor. Maybe that was why makes did not see her a young girl from Allahabad struggling with love and revenge. Given the fact, that they have been graceful about it, the nasty hullabaloo is kind of annoying. We are sure the controversy around Sanaya Irani and Shivani Tomar around Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 will not die down soon but do you feel the backlash on Shivani is justified? Take our poll and let us know…