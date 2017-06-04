Sanaya Irani FINALLY ready to romance Barun Sobti in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3?

All you Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fans, this news is going to make you very happy. As per reports in an entertainment portal, Gul Khan has given in to public demand and managed to rope in Sanaya Irani to play the lead in the show. Sanaya, who was supposed to make her television comeback with Kavya Ki Prarthna walked out of the show a couple of days back, owing to constant delays in the show. If the reports are to be believed, we will finally get to see Sanaya and Barun Sobti onscreen again! Their onscreen chemistry has been a huge hit for the last two seasons and fans lost their cool when the makers replaced Sanaya with Shivani Tomar.

Wondering about Shivani, aren’t you? Well, we hear that the actress will be playing a parallel lead in the show and the makers will probably go for a love triangle. Fans will finally be relieved and excited if this news is true. Gul Khan, the producer of the show, received a lot of backlash and abuses on social media for casting Shivani opposite Barun since they wanted to Sanaya with him in the third season, too. (ALSO READ: Sanaya Irani: I never rejected Iss Pyaar Ko Kyaa Naam Doon 3, don’t know why am I not a part of it)

We are still wondering if this news is true since the trailer of the show is already out and it has Shivani in it. We’re guessing that if at all Sanaya has been convinced to come back in the third instalment of the show, her part will come much later. But in case you haven’t checked the trailer out, here it is.

Time changes everything. But how has it changed Advay Singh Raizada? #IssPyaarKoKyaNaamDoon, Coming Soon! A post shared by STAR PLUS (@starplus) on May 31, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

Doesn’t he look hot in the trailer? The first season of the show was insanely popular, thanks to their chemistry. We wonder how the third season is going to turn out. We messaged Sanaya to confirm the news about her entry in the show but the actress remained unavailable to comment.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.