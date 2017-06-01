Sanaya Irani: I never rejected Iss Pyaar Ko Kyaa Naam Doon 3, don’t know why am I not a part of it!

Popular TV actress Sanaya Irani, who is currently seen with hubby Mohit Sehgal on dance reality show Nach Baliye 8, says she doesn’t know why didn’t the makers of Iss Pyaar Ko Kyaa Naam Doon 3 approach her for the show. In a recent interview with Times Of India, when asked why isn’t she a part of the third installment of the popular show, she said, “Everyone is constantly asking me why I am not doing Iss Pyaar Ko Kyaa Naam Doon, I wish I could help you guys with an answer. But I have no idea. You have to ask Star Plus and Gul Khan why I am not part of IPKMND. Its not like I have rejected the offer or I don’t want to do the show. I really have no idea.”

One can sense bitterness in her reply, which is quite amusing. Sanaya played the role of Khushi in the first season of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and it was quite heart-breaking for the show’s fans to know that she is not a part of the third season. It was reported that Sanaya was the original choice for the show but because she has already singed Sony TV’s Kavya Ki Prarthna, she couldn’t do the show. Infact a few days ago, before she opted out of Kavya Ki Prarthna, Sanaya seemed totally fine with not being a part of IPKKND. She even wished good luck to Barun Sobti, who is making her television comeback with the show. “I am really looking forward to season three and what the storyline shapes up to be. Barun has been one of my most favourite co-stars, and continues to be an amazing friend even today. Now that he’s back on TV, I’m really excited for him. Barun is a crazy person and I wish him all the craziness and good luck for the third season,” she said.

Barun will be seen opposite Kasam actress Shivani Tomar in the show. Talking about Sanaya in an earlier interview with DNA, he said, “Sanaya and I are really good friends. As a co-star and for the kind of talented actor she is, I will definitely miss her on the show since our chemistry was highly appreciated. We continue to be good friends after the show and we do meet often! Now, I am hoping to recreate the magic with Shivani. She is a promising actress.”

Looks like Sanaya is now regretting her decision of choosing Kavya Ki Prarthna over Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.