Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal fans promised phones to those voting for them on Nach Baliye 8?

There is little doubt that Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal are one of the front-runners to win Nach Baliye 8. This is mainly due to Sanaya’s massive fandom, which totally dotes on her. There is little doubt that her fans support her 200 per cent in whatever she does. With the contest in Nach Baliye 8 getting tougher, they are apparently pulling out all stops to ensure her victory in the dance competition. She has a lot of competition from Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya, Sanam Johar – Abigail Pande and Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. All these couples have dedicated fans, so there is need to go that extra mile to ensure MoNaya’s success. (Also Read: Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka – Vivek, Sanaya – Mohit or Abigail – Sanam, who will win the trophy?)

However, we chanced upon some pictures that left us stunned. MoNaya’s fans have reportedly promised cell phones as lucky draw gifts for those who vote for their favourite jodi. We are not sure if Sanaya or Mohit are aware of this initiative, but this is surely taking the ball game to a different level. As per sources, the competition is really intense between the two and fans have taken it to another level altogether. Few days back, there was news as to how their scores were rigged but Terence Lewis refuted the same. We are sure these images will take even MoNaya for a surprise. (Also Read: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 producer reveals why she chose Shivani Tomar over Sanaya Irani)

So I received these msgs in my internship WA group saying Try calling, it’s working. And, guess what the number is. Amazing vote strategy. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cjULg0SJMz — The Drama Queen.🤷 (@enjoyinglyf) June 10, 2017

The journey for the two started off on a slightly rough note with Mohit not being able to match upto Sanaya. However, he picked up soon after and they are going quite strong. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…