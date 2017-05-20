Sangamithra at Cannes 2017: Jayam Ravi and Shruti Haasan’s magnum opus being wooed by Hollywood studios, claims producer

We are in for a golden treat in the days ahead. The mega success of the Baahubali franchise has given the financiers so much confidence that they are ready to open their purses a lot more to make such huge projects like Baahubali. There is Rajnikanth’s 2.0 and Mohanlal’s Rs 1000 crore Mahabharat project. However, after the success of the first Baahubali movie, Sundar C, Tamil actor-director, had announced his own magnum opus, Sangamithra. While the movie was announced a year back, it is recent that the casting has been finalised with Shruti Haasan, Jayam Ravi and Arya on board as the main leads. Academy Award-winning AR Rahman will be the music composer for the film.

The entire team of Sangamithra is in Cannes, along with Sundar C’s wife and actress Khushbu Sundar, to launch the first look of the movie. This was most of their cast’s Cannes debut, including Shruti Haasan and AR Rahman. Shruti Haasan stunned everyone with her golden blouse and black sari look, in which she looked unrecognisable, while her most of the crew members, including Jayam Ravi and Arya were just happy to be in their black tuxedos.

The grand launch of the poster there, as well as the success of Baahubali, has already brought a lot of interest of Hollywood financiers for the movie. Senior journalist Sreedhar Pillai has tweeted about the producer of Sangamithra has claimed how Aries group will not be financing the movie, instead foreign buyers and Hollywood studios are looking into coming on board as co-producers.

Watch this space for more updates about the dream project.