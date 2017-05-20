Sangamithra at Cannes 2017: These leaked posters of Jayam Ravi, Arya and Shruti Haasan are definitely giving us Baahubali feels

It’s hard for team Sangamithra to not escape comparisons with SS Rajamoulu’s Baahubali franchise, despite Shruti Haasan, the lead actress in the former, requesting not to do so. Both the movies have this period feel, and are about brave warriors and kickass queens. Sangamithra team is currently in Cannes where they are launching the first posters of the movie. More than posters, they are concept arts as the movie is yet to start the shoot. The concept posters will give us the idea of how you would get to see the stars, Jayam Ravi, Arya and Shruti Haasan in the movie.

We have already got the first look of Jayam Ravi and Shruti Haasan a couple o days back. Now fans are sharing a few more posters from the venue, new ones, which also includes Arya’s look from the movie. And by the looks of it, he seems to be playing Bhallaladeva, oops…I mean… the antagonist of the movie. And then, we can be wrong too. There are two more posters of Shruti Haasan, that makes her look like an Arabian princess meets an elven warrior. Jayam Ravi’s poster has a crown in the forefront making him look like the ruler of some kingdom.

Sangamithra is directed by Sundar C, of Aranmanai and Anbe Sivam fame, and has music by AR Rahman. The producer of the movie has revealed that Cannes exposure has already got them some offers from Hollywood studios.