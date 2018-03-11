Sanjay Dutt and Mahesh Bhatt bond over Lord Shiva tattoo on the sets of Sadak 2 – view pic

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, who gave us cult classic Sadak are collaborating again for Sadak 2. Actress and daughter Pooja Bhatt, who is likely to pair opposite Sanjay, has captured the candid moment between his father and the dashing hunk Sanjay Dutt who seem to be discussing about the lord Shiva tattoo on Sanjay’s arm. Pooja Bhatt uploaded the picture on her Instagram account and captioned it, “And Mahesh whispers to Sanju what Shiva is really all about- “Shiva is an illuminator, protector, teacher of the ultimate wisdom in silence. We get comfort only when we abandon everything that we hold dearly to ourselves and seek refuge in that Rudra , totally resigning, and surrendering to that energy!” #Shiva #Mahesh #Sadak2 #actorsanddirectors #sanjaydutt #maheshbhatt #tattoo #shivatattoo #behindthescenes #candidcamera”

Earlier Pooja Bhatt had said that Sadak 2 is the sequel to Sadak. “We are making ‘Sadak 2’ in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time (Sanjay Dutt is Drug Abuse Survivor) so we are dealing with issue of depression in that film but we are making a commercial film,” she said. We have to make our point and we chose film as our medium because when you choose a mainstream format then your message goes deeper and wider, she added. (Also Read: Nawazuddin’s wife comes out in support of him, says the allegations against Nawaz in the CDR scam are baseless)

Mahesh Bhatt directed “Sadak”, that was released in 1991, starred Sanjay Dutt playing the character of a young man in love with a sex worker (played by Pooja Bhatt) and fights against all odds to be with her. As per the reports, the film will also feature Mahesh Bhatt’s younger daughter Alia Bhatt in a crucial role.