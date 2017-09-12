Sanjay Dutt approves of Maanayata’s internet breaking pics on Instagram, admits he too needs to buck up! – watch video

Sanjay Dutt is eagerly awaiting the release of his comeback, film Bhoomi, which has him in the role of a father looking for justice. The star makes a return with an Omung Kumar film that has Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddhant Gupta in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film got a fantastic response and fans are waiting excitedly for the film to hit the marquee. We met Sanjay at his residence for an interview and were immediately struck by how fit he looked. Though he was not too talkative, it clearly looked like he was raring to go. (Also Read: Bhoomi exclusive dialogue promo: Sanjay Dutt’s intensity will give you goose bumps – watch video)

We could not resist asking Sanjay about his wife, Maanayata’s popularity on social media. Recently, we saw how her swimsuit snaps from her vacation in St Tropez went viral. Maanayata is very active on Insta and we thank her for that. It is she who keeps us posted on what is happening and the cute moments in their life. Unlike her, Sanjay is not very active on Instagram. However, the actor said that he is trying to up his game by posting snaps as well as BTS footage from his project. The actor spoke about Maanayata’s love for social media and his interest. Check out the video below…

The couple's lovey-dovey pictures are just too cute to be missed. From their dance video to vacation snaps, fans just cannot get enough of their adorableness.