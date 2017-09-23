Sanjay Dutt feels that Ranbir Kapoor does not need any advice from him for the Dutt biopic – watch video!

It is not always when we get to meet Sanjay Dutt. However, we got the opportunity due to his comeback film, Bhoomi. The superstar is back with this Omung Kumar film, where he plays the avenging father of a rape victim. He has an imposing personality and one would think twice before asking him a tricky question. However, once he gets into the flow, you can see how deeply he feels for films and his close ones in the industry. The actor is very happy with Bhoomi being his comeback film and the kind of response that the trailer has got from the masses. (Also Read: Bhoomi movie review: Sanjay Dutt’s fine performance towers in this average revenge drama)

In our interview, we also asked him about the Dutt biopic. The film made by Sanjay’s best friend Rajkumar Hirani stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. We have seen various pictures of Ranbir dressed in various looks for the stages of Sanjay’s life. He completed the US part of the shoot in August. The film also has Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles. The excitement around the film that releases next year is huge. Ranbir’s last flick Jagga Jasoos bombed at the box office, and the biopic is a huge film for him. We told Sanjay that what a huge fan, Ranbir is of him.

The macho man feels that Ranbir is an exceptional talent and is doing a fab job on the biopic. “He does not need any advise, ” he says. Check out the video. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…