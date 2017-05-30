Sanjay Dutt walks out of Total Dhamaal because of his kids?

Announcing sequels to every film has become a trend now. All of a sudden you will hear that the next installment of a film has been planned whether or not it is warranted. Say for example, is there a need for a Badlapur 2? Anyway, that’s a discussion we will have later on. So coming back to sequels, the third film in the Dhamaal series is taking shape but it has suffered a blow already. Sanjay Dutt has opted out of the franchise claiming that he isn’t into adult comedies anymore for his kids’ sake. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor to get the iconic Khalnayak moves for Sanjay Dutt biopic now that’s something, isn’t it?)

Mumbai Mirror reports that Sanjay’s date schedule also looks pretty tight to accommodate another film till 2018. He just wrapped up Bhoomi and then there are Torbaaz, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, and a film planned with Ajay Devgn. So clearly, he has too much to do. Guess that prompted him to ditch the film apart from his concern for his kids. A source told the daily, “Besides the issue of unavailability of dates, Dutt was also not okay with the film’s adult comedy content. He doesn’t want his children to see him in a film that has innuendo-laden jokes or crass humour.” Fair enough! Even Riteish Deshmukh has apparently decided to stay away from the genre completely. So does that mean there will be no Riteish in Total Dhamaal as well? We will keep you updated on that.

Coming back to Sanjay, when the actor completed his jail term last year, he was raring to go. He wanted to start shooting films immediately. In fact, there were talks that he wanted the third installment of Munnabhai to mark his comeback to films but since that was taking time, he moved on to other films. Total Dhamaal was expected to start rolling this year. Now we wonder what the makers are going to do about the cast.