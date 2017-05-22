Sanjay Dutt gets a new hairdo for Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 and looks totally badass

Sanjay Dutt gave some happy news to his fans when he announced that he is going to be a part of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3. The actor will play a villain in the third installment of the edgy thriller franchise that has a loyal fan following. He will be joined by Mahie Gill and Jimmy Shergill in the film. Today morning, we saw a picture of Sanjay with Tigmanshu and producers of the film. This is the actor’s second film after Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi where he plays an avenging father. Sanjay has swung into prep mode for Tigmanshu’s film and got a haircut for starters. (Also Read: Sanjay Dutt is the new ‘Gangster’ in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3)

The actor posted a snap on Instagram where he flaunted a snap of his hairdo. He has kept the sides clean with textured cuts which is the latest trend for 2017. The hairstylist is Sharik Mohammad from Aalim Hakim’s hair studio. Sanjay’s new hairdo has been a trend with models, actors and especially cricketers this season. He has complemented it with a chiseled beard. The hunk’s lean and mean look will surely be the talk of the town. We saw the dread he inspired as the bald Kancha Cheena in Karan Malhotra’s Agneepath. His latest look will also add oodles of swag to his already rockstar-like persona. What do you feel?

We can see how seriously Sanjay is taking his prep for the flick. The first film was a landmark one for Randeep Hooda who played the gangster while Irrfan Khan took on the role in the second film. In a statement, producer Rahil Mittra said, “The audience have been waiting to know what’s happening in the life of ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster’ and with Sanju (Dutt) coming on board, we are hopeful the third part is going to be a treat for the audience of our franchise.”