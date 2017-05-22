Sanjay Dutt is the new ‘Gangster’ in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

In his career spanning more than three decades, Sanjay Dutt has done quite a few memorable roles but he is best remembered for roles where he is playing a gangster or a part of the mafia. Be it Khalnayak, Vaastav or even the Munna Bhai series, Sanjay Dutt has made roles immortal by his portrayal and guess what…he’ll be back at it, sooner than later.

Sanjay Dutt is all set to play the gangster in the third part of much loved Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster 3. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, on Saturday, producer-presenter Rahul Mittra, director Tigmanshu and the series’ writer Sanjay Chauhan met at Mittra’s suburban office to finalise details of the story and the shoot, after which Sanjay signed up. The first schedule of the show will be shot in Devgadh Baria, a small town on the foothills of Gujarat’s eastern border, 44 km from Godhra. The first two installments were also partially filmed there. This time, crucial shots will be taken on the banks of the river Panam and in the town’s centre that is built in a princely style. Also read: Defensive Madhuri Dixit labels her reference in Sanjay Dutt biopic REDUNDANT!

Part 3 takes off from where Part 2 ended and will be mounted on a bigger scale with Sanjay playing a royal too. “He will look, talk and behave like a true royal. His costumes and appearance will be majestic.The world the films are set in will remain the same but Sanjay will be the central character this time. We are adding several new characters and some of them are big names,” Mittra told Mirror.

Sanjay Dutt to star as gangster in #SahebBiwiAurGangster3… Raju Chadha [Wave Group] presents the film… Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia… pic.twitter.com/cJUBVsGdbg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2017

“The audience has been waiting to know what’s happening in the life of ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster’ and with Sanju (Dutt) coming on board, we are hopeful the third part is going to be a treat for the audience of our franchise,” producer Rahil Mittra said in a press statement.

(with text inputs from Mumbai Mirror)