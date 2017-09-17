Sanjay Dutt: What I fear the most is going back to jail

Sanjay Dutt is making a comeback to the big screen after serving his sentence at the Yerwada Jail, Pune. He was released in February 2016, and now is back into action. His revenge thriller, Bhoomi, is all set to release, and the actor is back again in the interview circuit for the same. In an elaborate interview with Bombay Times, the actor with the troubled past spoke at length about his time in the jail. He said how he kept his faith in God and how he could not have “survived” there without the motivation given to him by the good policemen there. Most importantly he said that he fears going back to the jail the most.

“What I fear the most is going back to jail and losing my freedom. Sometimes, freedom is taken for granted, and only when you lose it will you know what it truly means.You can get everything in life, money can buy a lot of things, but it can’t buy you a piece of freedom,” the actor said.

On July 31, 2007, Sanjay Dutt was convicted by TADA for 6 years of rigorous imprisonment for illegal possession of arms in a case related to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. The Supreme Court reduced the sentence to 5 years in 2013.

The actor has been very concerned about the impact his past life will have on his young kids with wife Maanayata. In an interview with IANS he had said that he only prays that his son is not like him.

In his interview with the daily he said that he was so happy that he went to prison when his twins, Shahraan and Iqra, were only two years old, and added “I never want them to see me that way . It broke my heart, but I had to tell Maanayata (wife) to never bring them to see me in jail. I would never want my kids to stand on the other side and see me in those jail clothes, topi and beard. I didn’t want that image to stay with them ever.”

Sanjay also talked about his the Rajkumar Hirani directed biopic, based on his life.

“I don’t know if it has happened before, and I feel humbled by it. Only Rajkumar Hirani could do this. When he asked me about the film for the first time, I was surprised and I said, `Huh, what’s so interesting about my life?’ Those few days, when I was out on parole, were one of the best days of my life. Raju, Abhijat Joshi (writer) and I would sit for hours and talk about my life and record it. That period was amazing because while letting them into my life, I was able to reflect on all those years that have gone by,” he told the daily.

The movie tentatively titled Dutt, features Ranbir Kapoor portraying Sanjay on screen.

Bhoomi directed by Omung Kumar released on September 22. The movie features Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.