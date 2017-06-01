Sanjay Dutt:I have missed watching my kids grow up

Sanjay Dutt, who had been away from his children – twins Shahraan and Iqra – for three years due to his incarceration, is making up for lost time. Despite being busy with work commitments, the actor takes time out to spend as much as time he can with them.

A source close to the actor says that he keeps track of all the happenings at his twins’ school. “The actor attends all parent-teacher meetings that take place at their school. He also makes it a point to be present at important competitions to cheer them on in full force. He is quite the hands-on papa.”

Sanjay shares, “I have missed watching my kids grow up. So now, we don’t seem to get enough of each other. I forget the world when I am with them. I want to involve myself more in their lives. They are both my strength and my weakness.” We had also recently learnt on how father Sanjay and son Shahraan have frequent discussions on football. From the rules and regulations of the game to suggesting how to score a goal. On the other hand, whenever his daughter Iqra paints something, father Sanjay is the first one she shows the drawing to.

Sanjay will be next seen in Bhoomi. The movie has wrapped up its shooting schedule and is gearing for a release. He also has signed a romantic thriller titled Malang, reportedly.