Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi is expected to take the lead on the opening day over Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar and Rajkummar Rao’s Newton, as per Trade

Three films release tomorrow – Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi, Shraddha Kapoor’s Haseena Parkar and Rajkummar Rao’s Newton. Bhoomi looks very promising because it is Dutt’s comeback to the big screen after his release from the jail. But Shraddha’s film, too, has been making the right noises and she’s looking radically different from what she does in other films. So, she, too, might be able to attract the audience to the theatres. However, it is Newton that might prove to be the surprise winner what with it garnering the best reviews. One thing that it can be rest-assured of is a strong word-of-mouth. With all films looking as good as they are on this Thursday, we had to turn to the experts to know which one might topple the other.

The trade is abuzz with reports that Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi will trump over the other two releases of the week, at least as far as the opening day figures are concerned. And we have to agree as it makes a lot of sense. Considering that Sanjay is quite a draw at the box office, people would obviously throng the theatres to see him. Additionally, this is also his comeback film after serving his jail term, if you don’t consider PK, which had released in the interim and featured Sanju Baba in a cameo appearance. Obviously, SD’s fans would be very excited to see him back on the big screen. Predicting the same, Amul Mohan, Editor of Super Cinema, in his tweet predicted that Bhoomi might open to encouraging numbers of Rs 3-5.5 crore on Friday as opposed to Haseena Parkar, which might only manage to garner Rs 1.25-1.50 crore. His predictions for Newton, too, aren’t very sparkling. Check out the tweet below…

Considering that Shraddha will have to prove her mettle as Haseena Parkar and Newton will have to garner a strong word-of-mouth to draw in the audience, it is no wonder that the Trade is hopeful about Sanjay Dutt’s revenge drama which does seem to have a masala potboiler written all over it. We have enough proof of how the genre, if done right, help the makers laugh all the way to the bank. It will be no surprise if it manages to win over the weekend as well.

But that’s about the Trade. Why don’t you tell us as to which film are you excited to see this weekend?