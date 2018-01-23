Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala has the SEXIEST display pic on Instagram and nobody noticed it

So what if Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt has no Bollywood film to her credit? Her Instagram is proof that she’s got everything to become a hot sensation in the industry one day. I mean, one look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. We just stumbled upon her display picture on Insta and there…there..look at her slaying in that see through white kaftaan. Doesn’t it look straight out of a scene from a film? Interestingly, Trishala has put up this pic only as her display pic and not as a separate post on her feed; probably because she wants to avoid the slut-shaming that keeps buzzing the internet.

Nevertheless, we love how Trishala is turning heads despite not following the star-kids league of bagging a film and making one public appearance after another. Of course, that’s a different thing that Trishala is happily settled abroad and is pretty focused on her own business endeavors. Here, check out her latest pics below and tell me if you don’t wish to see her in films:

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Jan 7, 2018 at 12:49pm PST

A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Oct 15, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

While rumours suggest Trishala is soon to take over Sanjay Dutt’s production house. The doting daddy however feels his daughter is anyway doing good independently as he had said, “I have invested a lot of time and energy to put her in a good college and she has done very well. She has specialised in forensic science… And I think that’s a great thing to do. But even if she wants to join the industry, she has to learn Hindi because American (English) will not work here. It is not easy to be an actor.” What’s your take on Trishala? Do you want her to join Bollywood? Or are you happy seeing her taking over Instagram and doing what she is best at? Thoughts in the comments please!