Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata’s red hot swimsuit picture from Monaco will make you long for the beach

Maanayata Dutt is having the time of her life. Yes, the pretty lady is in Monaco with hubby, Sanjay and kids Shahraan and Iqra. Her style game has been bang on during this vacay. In the picture, she is seen in a red swimsuit with cut outs. While the monokini is quite stylish, we are totally bowled over by the silver metal frame cat eye sunglasses she is wearing with it. She is also wearing a chunky watch with it. Maanayata is looking out the scenic vistas and has captioned the picture as Simply Red!!!

The gorgeous lady loves red and that is evident from her Insta account. From red dresses to shoes and jumpsuits, she has all shades of red in her wardrobe. The monokini is in amaranth, while she is also wearing a oxblood fitted dress in another picture. Situated in the French Riviera, in the Mediterranean coastline, Monaco is known for its lifestyle. Home to the world's swish set, Monaco is famous for its Grand Prix and casinos. It is also one of the world's most glamorous places. Maanayata's style game has been high in this European trip. In another pic, she is seen in a blue swimsuit. We also loved the denim skirt and roomy lemon yellow empire cut top in the other pic.

The couple are having a blast on the French Riviera. They also visited the beautiful fishing village of St Tropez, which is a favourite with high end travelers all over the world. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…