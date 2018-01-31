Sanjay Leela Bhansali defends the Jauhar scene in Padmaavat, calls it an act of war

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat finally released on January 25 crossing almost all the hurdles. Some states however continued with the ban considering the protests against the movie by the Rajput Karni Sena and other fringe groups. The film, which stars Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is getting mixed reviews from masses. While a set of people are impressed with the film, especially with Ranveer’s brilliant portrayal of Allaudin Khilji, there are a few, who have major problems with the depiction of Jauhar in the film. Actress Swara Bhasker belongs to that category as she feels that SLB has glorified the practice of Jauhar.

In an open letter for The Wire, Swara wrote that she felt “reduced to a vagina” while watching the film. Shahid reacted to the letter as he said that it’s a bit “odd” when the entire film industry is supporting the film. Now the man himself, SLB has defended the much-talked about scene by calling it an act of war. ALSO READ: 7 reasons why Padmaavat was a piece of history that didn’t need to be revisited

In an interview to Mid Day, SLB says, “This film is based on a story in which the character performs jauhar. The character doing so was convinced that it was an act of war. I feel it’s an empowering thought. She didn’t allow the enemy to win. It was a victory of dignity and honour. This is what transpired, and I can’t question her. In those days, when there was no solution, hara-kiri [method of suicide] was prevalent. I can’t question it.”

He adds that it’s wonderful that people are debating on his work. “Any work of art should be debated… No one is compelled to agree with everything that I have said. As long as we agree disagree, and the work is thought provoking, it’s wonderful,” he was further quoted.