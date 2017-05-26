Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor look drop dead gorgeous at Karan Johar’s bash – view HQ pics

Karan Johar’s birthday surely was a sight to the sore eyes! With innumerable hot celebs walking in for his party, we were stumped to see budding stars Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan look resplendent. Yes, we were already charmed by their good looks. However, at the KJo party, their elegant looks reached a new high! Both the ladies chose to wear light colours. And man, are we blown away by their beauty! At the bash, while they made entries, we spotted Jhanvi in a tube dress (or so we believe since a pic of the complete look isn’t out yet). We wouldn’t be wrong here to say that she looked like a striking embodiment of her mother Sridevi. You see the pic and you’ll definitely agree with us on that. She opted for a centre partition and left her hair cascade down her shoulders. She kept her makeup pretty balanced by highlighting her eyes.

On the other hand, Sara too chose to keep it minimal and pretty. Wearing a little white dress, she kept her hair on one side. Despite the outfit being extremely simple, the chic quotient of the look won us over. How can someone manage to look so gorgeous at all times? Well, that is the case with most of the actors so it’s self explanatory. We just can’t get over the looks sported by both the divas. We have gushed way too much about their looks. You can check it out below.

Can Karan please launch them like ASAP?! We’re dying to see the talent these two beauties have in store for the world to know. Considering how both the divas have been approached by Dharma Productions, their debut is going to be pretty interesting. We know for a fact that the rivalry between these two hotties would be the one to watch out for. With the kind of name and accolades their parents have set in the industry, both Sara and Jhanvi might be under a lot of pressure. Perhaps that’s why they are so aggressive about forming a strong fandom from the start itself! And what better way than swoon fans with their lovely fashion picks!

Anyway, did either of their outings leave you in a tizzy? You can tell us in the comments box below! Stay tuned for more pics and scoop from KJo’s bash…

(Photo credits: Yogen Shah)