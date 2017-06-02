Sara Ali Khan and Rhea Chakraborty are bonding big time over something and it’s not Harshvardhan Kapoor – watch video

Sara Ali Khan and Rhea Chakraborty are bonding big time over something…any guesses what? Umm…you might think it’s Harshvardhan Kapoor, but no! While both their names have been linked to the handsome hunk, the two hotties have been bonding over something else and that’s fitness and gymming! We came across this video, which has Sara and Rhea having a good laugh in the gym along with their trainers. (ALSO READ: Is Kareena Kapoor Khan the source of inspiration of Sara Ali Khan’s intensive workout regime? watch videos)

Workout buddies! @rhea_chakraborty #saraalikhan A post shared by ۰ sara ali khan pataudi fc ۰ (@saraalikhanx) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:23am PDT



Sara has shed oodles of weight, obviously! Because she has to make her foray into Bollywood and she has come a long way as long as fitness is concerned. In fact, she’s undergone this massive transformation…a metamorphosis of sorts of and it’s pretty commendable that she’s got so far. Talking about Rhea, she’s already done a couple of Bollywood movies earlier and is still charting her path to stardom. She was recently in the news for her ultra hot pictures that went viral on social media. Now, we never really thought these divas would bond so well but now that they are, maybe they should even consider doing a movie together? It is nice to see them share a great friendship because quite honestly, in Bollywood, not very often do we come across two actresses who are share a great bond.

Sara is gearing up for her BIG Bollywood debut and and we hear that filmmaker Karan Johar is going to launch her. However, there have also been reports that state that Sara’s mommy, Amrita Singh, wants Ekta Kapoor to launch her daughter. They have already been in talks with Sara for a film, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.