Sara finally picks Sushant over Tiger for her debut film – but which pairing looks more impressive to you?

How we have all been waiting to watch Sara Ali Khan on the big screen! For the longest time there have been speculations around her Bollywood debut. Where initially everyone had their bets placed on Karan Johar launching her opposite Tiger Shroff with Student Of The Year 2. Things took an unexpected turn with reports of Abhishek Kapoor finalising her for his forthcoming film(Kedarnath) with Sushant Singh Rajput. In fact, just yesterday Abhishek was also spotted meeting Sara and Sushant to discuss the film; confirming that they are very much on board and that an announcement is just around the corner. Also read: [PHOTOS] Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Abhishek Kapoor meet up to discuss her debut

Of course, we are glad that finally something is materialising for Sara and who better than Sushant as the hero of her very first film. But since Tiger too was in the running to romance Sara, we want to know which pairing were you more excited about? Were you really hoping to see Sara and Tiger together on the big screen or do you think Sara would share a better chemistry with Sushant?

Going by the pictures of Sushant and Sara from their last night’s dinner date, we must say, they look pretty hot as a couple. I mean, there’s something about them that will instantly make you say – Damn! They were meant to be! But then considering there was an equal hype about Sara’s secret prep up for SOTY 2 and how she’s planning to slip into a bikini for the film, it has obviously got us thinking as to what went wrong there? Perhaps, the fact that SOTY 2 is a two heroine project and Sara wasn’t comfortable in sharing her screen space with another heroine in her very first film? Or you never know, maybe the script of Abhishek Kapoor’s film excited Sara more and who wouldn’t want to work with Sushant anyway?

But which pairing is your personal pick – Sara with Sushant or Tiger? Vote in the given box and keep watching this space for more.