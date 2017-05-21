This hot picture of Sara Ali Khan in a bikini is going VIRAL!

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, might not have made her big Bollywood debut yet but her fashion outings and public appearances have earned her a celebrity status, already. She never fails to garner paparazzi’s attention every time she steps out for an event. The latest picture of her that has got everyone talking sees the star kid in a black-and-white striped bikini. Sara is looking jaw-droppingly hot as she is seen flaunting her chiseled body in the picture.

The photo was reportedly shared on Instagram by popular television producer Vikas Gupta, who is also seen in the picture. The snap that went viral on social media within hours was later deleted from his account. While bikini-clad Sara has caught everyone’s attention, we are busy wondering what made these two come together. I mean one is a television producer and another is aiming to enter films, there seems to be no obvious connection.

Picture Source: Filmy Monkey

However, the incident definitely reminds us of Harshvardhan Kapoor‘s Insta post, where he had shared a picture of a mystery girl. As soon as people started speculating that it was Sara, the actor deleted the picture. Seems like the beautiful girl doesn’t want to invite any controversy before she steps into Bollywood.

Sara’s name has been associated with a lot of film projects lately, be it Student of The Year 3, the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars or the Karan Malhotra directorial. The latest news to come our way is that that she will make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. However,we are still awaiting an official announcement.