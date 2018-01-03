Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy – 7 Bollywood debuts we are eagerly looking forward to in 2018

The Earth begins an all new spin around the sun and for some reason we believe that world won’t be the same as last year. Well, we so badly hope 2018 is nothing like 2017. The new year will see the release of some of the biggest Bollywood films like Zero, Kedarnath etc, but it will also see the launch of many new faces in the industry. And God knows Bollywood can use some fresh talents. We have aspiring actors making their Bollywood debut galore in 2018. And we have a few known faces transitioning from one medium of entertainment to another – like Mouni Roy moving on from TV to films, Dulquer Salmaan making his way to Bollywood from Malayalam cinema. Well, here is a list of actors you definitely should look forward to in the coming year.

Sara Ali Khan

One of the most awaited movie debuts is that of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. Way before it was announced that she will be making her Bollywood debut, she had cultivated a legion of fans over the years. Now, she will be seen in a romantic drama set on the backdrop of Kedarnath tragedy, in a movie titled Kedarnath.

Janhvi Kapoor

Much like Sara, Janhvi, too, was a social media darling. Fans love sharing her pictures on social media platforms on a regular basis. She will be making her Bollywood debut with the dream project of any aspiring actor – a venture with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She will be seen in a remake of the Marathi film Sairat, titled Dhadak.

Ishaan Khatter

While Ishaan has already garnered praise for his international film Beyond the Clouds, directed by Majid Majidi, Dhadak will act as his proper Bollywood debut.

Mouni Roy

The TV actress who rocked two seasons of Naagin, is all set to set Bollywood ablaze with her hotness. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the sports biopic, Gold. She also has Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra in her kitty. Though she has relatively minor roles than others on the list, we are sure she is going to leave an everlasting impression and will bag more projects soon after.

Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law is a very handsome man. He has worked as an assistant director on a few films and is going to make his Bollywood debut with SKF’s Loveraatri.

Dulquer Salmaan

McDreamy Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in a road film with Irrfan Khan titled Karwaan. Well, if you haven’t seen Ok Kanamani, trust us, you are in for having your heart stolen by the actor.

Mithila Palkar

We have seen the actress in a few short roles and remember her from her popular web series, but now gear up as we will see her in a full fledged Hindi movie with Dulquer. Yes, she is also making a proper Bollywood debut with Karwaan.